THREE Brexit Party MEPs have been elected by voters in Yorkshire and Humber, with Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party winning one seat each.

The result is in huge contrast to the European elections of 2014, in which UKIP won three seats, Labour won two and the Conservatives one.

Voters in the City of York Council area bucked the regional trend with the Liberal Democrats topping the poll, beating the Brexit Party into second place.

The Lib Dems gained 16,340 votes in York, with the Brexit party winning 15,347 votes.The Green Party came third with11,423 and Labour fourth with 6,241. The Conservative party was fifth with 3,357, followed by the Yorkshire Party with 1,507. Change UK won 1,488 votes while UKIP won 1,140.

Cllr Keith Aspden, Liberal Democrat Leader of City of York Council, said that after the party's successful local elections, he was delighted it had once again topped the poll in York.



“It’s clear the strong message on stopping Brexit has won in York tonight," he said.

"The Labour and Conservative vote has collapsed, and the result has shown again that Labour and the Conservatives don’t represent local residents."



The Brexit party came top in other districts across the region.

In Ryedale, it came first with 6,190 votes, while the Lib Dems were second with 3,176, the Green Party third with 2,115 and the Conservatives fourth with 2,014.

In the Selby district, the Brexit party came top with 9,733 votes, ahead of the Lib Dems with 3,803, the Green Party with 2,490, the Conservatives with 2,480 and Labour with 2,035.

In Hambleton, the Brexit Party came first with 10,615 votes, ahead of the Lib Dems with 5,389 and the Conservatives with 4,197.

Just under two fifths of the electorate in the City of York Council area voted in the European elections.

The council tweeted that turnout in the city was 39.94 per cent.The figure compared with 33.52 per cent across the whole of Yorkshire and the Humber. which itself was down marginally on the 33.63 per cent who voted in the region in the 2015 European elections.

It said the York percentage equated to 57,648 verified ballot papers out of a total electorate of 144,331.

Turnout in Ryedale was 39.33 per cent, while the Selby district turnout was 36.24 per cent and Hambleton's was 40.68 per cent.

East Riding of Yorkshire's turnout was 33.84 per cent and Harrogate's was the highest in the region, at 42.78 per cent.