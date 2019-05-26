KNOW a thing or two about your grapes? Fancy yourself as a wine expert?

If we had you at Merlot then you might be just what Aldi is looking for on their new panel.

Every three months the supermarket has been selecting 30 burgeoning wine experts to invite them on a tasting journey of Aldi’s wines.

Being part of the panel means you'll get three free bottles from the range to try over a six week period and all the store asks in return is that you taste and review the wines in a tweet using the dedicated #AldiWineClub hashtag.

Along with the wines, Aldi will also give you a hand with your monthly reviews and send tasting notes to guide you on everything from the aroma and body to the taste.

The search for the 22nd panel is now open and you've got until June 3 to enter.

Details on how to enter:

Send an e-mail to wineclub@aldi.co.uk including:

Your name The name of your Twitter account

No more than 150 words explaining why you think you should be selected to become part of the Aldi Wine Club

Proof of age