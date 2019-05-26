THIS was the dramatic scene last night when 22 vehicles caught fire in a yard off the A64 near York.
The vans and cars can be seen burning fiercely, with a thick plume of black smoke pouring into the air.
The pictures were taken by Billy Morfitt, who said: "I was in Stockton on the Forest at my girlfriend's house and I saw the smoke. We thought it must have been really close so we went and drove down to see where it was."
As reported in a separate story, twelve cars and ten vans were extensively damaged in the fire, which broke out at about 8.45pm at a property just across the A64 from the Highwayman Cafe.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said all the vehicles suffered extensive damage, and the cause was still under investigation, with officers due to re-visit the scene today.
The fire led to the temporary closure of the A64 between the Stockton on the Forest junction and the turning for North Lane.