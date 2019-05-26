A POLICE helicopter was deployed over York in a major incident in the early hours of this morning.

Residents said they saw the helicopter flying over Heworth Stray and Heworth Golf Club at about 1.30am,and there have also been reports of armed police blocking Malton Road.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were responding to reports of a 'large disturbance' but could give no further details at this stage.

One man told The Press at 1.40am: "I am witnessing a police helicopter with searchlights spotting,or trying to spot, a gentleman - or lady - on the Heworth Golf Club."

Another said he saw the helicopter over Heworth Stray with armed response officers assisting.

Many residents took to social media to complain they had been woken by the helicopter.

One asked: "Does anyone know why there is a helicopter with lights patrolling everywhere!?!"

Another said; " It's right over my house. I'm looking over golf course and its circling there."

Athird posted: "It's just been over our house in Heworth and woken all of the kids. Lights are on so it's definitely searching the area."

There were also reports of the helicopter being heard over Tang Hall and as far away as Clifton,Rawcliffe and New Earswick.