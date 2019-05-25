ABOUT 30 vans and a commercial building have caught fire near York, with the blaze leading temporarily to the closure of the A64.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire broke out at about 8.45pm at a property close to the Highwayman Cafe on the A64 north-east of York.
A spokeswoman said five fire engines from York, Huntington, Acomb and Tadcaster had gone to the scene.
Police tweeted earlier that the A64 was shut between the Stockton on the Forest junction and the turning for North Lane, although it had recently re-opened.
More to follow.