VEHICLE check points were set up in York today during the meeting at York Racecourse.
Police tweeted that the checks were part of Project Servator, which aims to deter and detect criminal and terrorist activity, as well as to reassure the general public.
"Please help us by reporting anything suspicious," they added.
It particularly aims to deter would-be perpetrators of hostile reconnaissance, the observation of people, places, vehicles and locations by criminals, whether extreme protest groups, organised crime or terrorists, in order to plan a successful attack.
