THOUSANDS of foodies are flocking to Malton today for its annual Food Lovers Festival.

The event, which runs today and tomorrow in ‘Yorkshire’s Food Capital,' features almost 150 stalls providing delicious food and drink from predominantly Yorkshire and Northern based producers.

There are also chef demonstrations, interviews, live music, cooking classes and children’s activities.

Today started with a bang, with highlights including a chat and kitchen demonstration on the Visit Malton Main Stage with Michelin-starred chef James Mackenzie, hosted by Yorkshire Food Finder’s Sue Nelson, and The Malton Cookery School’s Young Chef competition, culminating with an evening of live music from Simon Snaize, Nick Rooke and Beth McCarthy.

Tomorrow, Michelin-starred Tommy Banks, from The Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots in York, will give a demonstration on the Visit Malton Main Stage and sign copies of his latest book Roots.

In 2013, and aged just 24, Tommy was the youngest Michelin-starred chef in Britain at the time. The Black Swan also now has four AA Rosettes for the restaurant and AA 5 Stars, along with Gold Award and Breakfast Award for the rooms.

In October 2017, it was named The World’s Best Restaurant in the Trip Advisor Awards.

Many other well-acclaimed names in the industry will be at the free Festival. Today will see Paul Leonard from The Burlington at The Devonshire Arms, Stephen Smith from Michelin-starred The Star Inn at Harome, and Nutritionist and Blogger Eva Humphries.

Other well established names taking centre stage tomorrow include food author Sabrina Ghayour, Tom Heywood from The Rattle Owl in York and Shaun Rankin from the Granary Hotel and Spa.

Organisers are promising a whole host of activities to keep children entertained, including a Birds of Prey display, free Mary Poppins themed children’s shows in the Milton Rooms by Magical Quests and a colourful vintage funfair – complete with an impressive steam-powered Victorian carousel.