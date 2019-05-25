THE surface of a York city centre street has started to sag, prompting fears that it is about to become the city's next 'sinkhole.'
Just a day after a huge hole opened up in Penley's Grove Street, a hollow about six feet wide is developing today in a section of Walmgate near The Press headquarters.
The hollow appears to be worsening and gives the impression that a drain or sewer under the surface may be beginning to collapse.
A taxi driver, @MatteBlackTaxi, has tweeted:"The next sinkhole will be on Walmgate.You literally drive into the hole and then back out at the moment."
The Press has alerted North Yorkshire Police to the potential problem, raising concerns that a hole might suddenly open up with dangerous consequences if a bus or other heavy vehicle passed over it, and the force said it would investigate.
