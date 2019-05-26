PEOPLE will be able to enjoy a new venue for a drink with a view after as a pop-up tipi bar opened at one of York’s top hotels.
The new THOR’S SÓL ÁST pop-up tipi bar opened for the first time at The Principal Hotel on Friday.
The bar, which plays on York’s Viking heritage, will be situated in the Principal York's gardens until September 1.
Tracy Harrison, general manager at the Principal, said: “It’s been a wonderful day to launch the THOR’S SÓL ÁST tipi bar here at Principal York.
“It looks fantastic with the historic York Minster in the background and has already proved popular with many enjoying a refreshing alfresco drink in the sunshine.
“We’re certain the beautiful tipi and great selection of drinks together with the magnificent view from our gardens, make the perfect combination to indulge in some summer fun.”
The bar, which will open between 11am and 11pm, will sell a selection of cocktails and beers as well as local coffee, tea, and summery soft drinks.