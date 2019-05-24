YOUNGSTERS took to the streets of York city centre again on Friday to voice their frustration over the Government’s approach to combatting climate change.
School pupils took part in a protest at St Helen’s Square to highlight the problems and how people can take further direct action to combat the climate crisis.
Labour councillor Jonny Crawshaw, who was at the protest, said: “I completely back the many young people who took to the streets demanding system change not climate change.
“They have a clarity of thought that is inspiring and they recognise that this is the most pressing issue of our times. It is easy for adults or politicians to pay lip service to the cause but if we are to be genuine in our attempt to make York carbon neutral by 2030, each and every one of us will have to take difficult decisions - including changing our individual behaviours - over the coming months and years.”
A climate emergency was declared in York at a council meeting in March and members of the local authority voted to make the city carbon neutral by 2030.