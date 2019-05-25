THE leader of the Conservative group at City of York Council paid tribute to Theresa May’s “commitment and dedication” after she announced her resignation yesterday.

The tearful Prime Minister said she had “done my best” to get her Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament and take the UK out of the European Union but acknowledged she had failed.

Her leadership of the Conservative Party will end on June 7.

Concluding her resignation statement, Mrs May said it had been “the honour of my life” to serve “the country that I love”.

York Conservative group leader Cllr Paul Doughty said the move is the “right decision for country and party”.

He said: “There is no doubt in the commitment and dedication that Theresa May has given to public service as Prime Minister and am sure she will continue to give this as a constituency MP.

“There is also no doubt too that some in Parliament and some of the advice she has been given has not been helpful.

“I believe, with the failure of the third EU withdrawal bill and subsequent approaches to Jeremy Corbyn and possible suggestion of a further referendum or concessions, her position became untenable.”

He said the local elections - which saw the Conservative party reduced to two seats on the council - were a warning that people have “begun to lose trust in politicians and in the democratic process”.

He added: “It will be a big task for the new Prime Minister, whoever that will be, to regain the trust of the nation primarily, not just the Conservative party membership. It needs to be someone with charisma but also someone able to unite.”

Conservative MP for Thirsk, Malton and Filey Kevin Hollinrake tweeted: “Personally very sad that Theresa May has decided to step down. No-one could ever question her commitment, resilience or sense of duty.

“Easiest job in the world is to stand on the sidelines and criticise. She deserves our thanks and a dignified departure.”