A “SELFISH and despicable” carer “fleeced” an 89-year-old man out of more than £6,000 in the last months of the pensioner’s life, a court heard.

Sheridan Pearce, 25, of York, was one of several carers looking after William Banks, said Andrew Horton, prosecuting.

When she was at his home, she noted his bank card’s numbers, then used them 120 times in two months for internet purchases totalling £6,012, including a computer, a £669 mobile phone and a bicycle.

Mr Banks was 89, needed regular help in looking after himself and his home and couldn’t use the internet, said the prosecutor at York Crown Court.

He was also awaiting the results of medical tests.

Pearce’s crimes were uncovered when Mr Banks had to go into respite care for a time because his boiler broke down.

Mr Banks died in July last year. The offences were committed between January and March 2018.

Pearce cried as Judge Andrew Stubbs QC told her: “In the most callous way, you set about fleecing him on what must have been a daily basis so that you could feather your nest, pay off your debts and provide yourself with what you needed with no regard at all to what he needed.

“It is a most selfish and despicable crime to prey upon someone as elderly and vulnerable as him.”

Pearce, of Ordnance Lane, off Fulford Road, York, pleaded guilty to theft.

Because she had no previous convictions, the judge suspended her 12-month prison sentence for two years on condition she does 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 180 hours’ unpaid work.

For her, Rukhshanda Hussain said she had been in an abusive relationship and under pressure to get money at the time of the theft.

Pearce was remorseful. Since committing the offences, she had tackled issues in her private life, the court heard.

Mr Horton said police found at least 28 items she had got illegally at her home when they searched it in March.

Internet transaction records revealed the 120 purchases, including handbags from Radleys, takeaways and iTunes transactions.