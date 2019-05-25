THE public can play a part in the selection of the next Archbishop of York when a public consultation meeting takes place in York next month.

The current Archbishop, Dr John Sentamu, is to retire in June next year and a successor needs to be appointed.

A meeting to discuss the requirements for the role will take place at The Belfrey Hall off Stonegate from 7.30pm to 9.00pm on Monday June 17, with everyone welcome.

People will be able to meet the Prime Minister’s appointments secretary, Edward Chaplin, and the Archbishops’ secretary for appointments, Caroline Boddington, and comment on the needs of the post and the qualities required.

Organisers say views expressed at the meeting form part of a wider consultation which will feed into the Crown Nominations Commission.

This will in turn recommend a name to the Prime Minister to submit to The Queen.

A spokesman said the Archbishop was the second most senior figure in the Church of England and led the Diocese of York, which had 600 Church of England churches from the Humber northwards to the Tees, and from the Yorkshire coast westwards to the A1.

The Archbishop was additionally the Primate of the northern dioceses of the Church of England, comprising the Province of York.