THE prison for women locked up at York courts is almost full, latest figures from the Ministry of Justice reveal.
All the local men’s prisons were also operating above the national average of 95 per cent.
But the local juvenile detention centre at Wetherby was well below the average.
Low Newton Prison for Women near Durham operated at 98 per cent of its working capacity in April, according to national prison population figures.
It had 346 prisoners and room for 352 in 313 cells.
Wetherby detention centre, the local centre for boys aged 15 to 18 years old, was 71 per cent full with 240 prisoners. Askham Grange Women’s Open Prison west of York had 106 inmates at 82 per cent capacity.
HMP Hull, the remand centre for males aged 18 or more sent from York courts with 997 prisoners and Full Sutton Prison near Pocklington with 527 prisoners both operated at 96 per cent.