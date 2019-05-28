VOLUNTEERS Week runs from June 1. Volunteering is an excellent contributor to a person’s wellbeing. It’s something I’ve done all my adult life. As well as paid work, I’ve been an unpaid volunteer in a variety of ways. The best volunteering experience of my life was as a Games Maker at London 2012 Olympics, but it was an opportunity missed by many, who didn’t believe in unpaid work.

Now I do a few hours in a local hospital, meeting and working with people of all ages and backgrounds.

I chose the hospital because the doctors saved my husband’s life in 2013 and I wanted to give something back to the NHS.

I also belong to Soroptimist International, a women’s service organisation, which run volunteer projects locally, nationally and internationally. The range of work available for volunteers is enormous and in times of cuts to services, volunteers are needed more than ever. Local libraries are one such example.

Most people do not volunteer for personal recognition, though volunteers can be recognised in their own working groups and in the Queen’s honours too.

This may be a surprise, but there has never been an awards event for women volunteers in Yorkshire. Earlier this month, an inaugural event took place in Leeds. It was organised by the award winning children’s author from Selby, Christina Gabbitas and was in aid of NSPCC, Childline and Children’s Literary Festivals.

It was so successful that a second one has been booked for May 8th, 2020.

Among the nominees, there were volunteers with the homeless, cancer patients, LGBT community, the elderly, period poverty projects, children’s activities in libraries, environmental projects, sports and art projects and supporting teenagers and adults in custody.

The youngest nominee was 11 and the oldest over 80. It was humbling to see women who have their own chronic health problems determined to help others for as long as they can.

Volunteering also helps people feel useful in society and can contribute to better mental health for those who may be struggling with retirement, needing a purpose in life and loneliness. The choice of work available is endless.

“As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands - one for helping yourself and the other for helping others." - Audrey Hepburn

Rita Leaman is a psychotherapist (chasingrainbows.org.uk/ alisonrussell275.blogspot.co.uk)