THE Victoria Vaults music pub, in Nunnery Lane, York, has two biggies coming up: the return of Happy Mondays' Bez on May 31, followed by Alvin Gibbs and The Disobedient Servants on June 5.

The Servants' line-up features not only Gibbs and Jamie Oliver , from UK Subs, but also Leigh Heggarty, from Ruts DC, on guitar. Support that night comes from Criminal Mind.