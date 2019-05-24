A landlord has lost his court battle against Selby District Council over a £79.80 council tax bill for one of his Selby properties.

Twice the council withdrew a summons against Nigel Wilson of West Lilling near Sheriff Hutton to give him time to pay.

The third time it issued a summons the case was adjourned once. The fourth time both parties were in court, magistrates granted the council's application and made a liability order against Mr Wilson for £79.80 plus the £50 cost of a summons.

Mr Wilson claimed he did not have to pay council tax for a period last summer when the house was unoccupied between tenants because the gap was only a month long.

He claimed the outgoing tenants moved out on June 26 and the new tenants moved in in July.

The council said the tenants moved out on May 14 when they started paying council tax on a different Selby property.

It also told magistrates Mr Wilson could go through the council's council tax appeal system.

Mr Wilson said he wanted to appeal to the crown court.