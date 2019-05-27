A PRIMARY school is one step closer to winning a share of a £1 million prize pot in a scheme run by a regional housebuilder.

Sutton upon Derwent primary school has already benefited from a grant of £1,000, thanks to Persimmon Homes’ Building Futures scheme.

The money will help fund new books for the school library.

Head teacher Joanna Rawling said: “We are delighted to have received the donation from Persimmon.

“Both our pupils and community pre-school children groups use our books and we are in desperate need to update and replace our collection.

“The PTA is currently

working hard in partnership with the school and our wider community to fundraise,

so we can build a dedicated library for the school and community groups.

“Persimmon’s grant will also go towards this cause.

“We want to create an inspiring space to help develop the children’s imaginations and nurture their passion for reading and learning.

“This inspired project will give us a dedicated space to extend our holiday club provision.”

In addition to the grant it has already received, the school

will also now be put forward to have the chance to win a national prize of £100,000 through a public vote.

Tracy Davison, company

secretary for Persimmon Plc, said: “We are delighted to support Sutton upon Derwent primary school.

“Reading is such an important and enjoyable life skill, so we are delighted to support the library project.

“The Building Futures scheme was launched in partnership with Team GB and the British Olympic Association and is all about supporting our future generation.”

Other groups working with under-18s in Yorkshire are

also being urged to apply for

the chance to win a share

of Persimmon’s £1 million Building Futures scheme.

But you’ll have to be quick because the closing date for entries is May 31, 2019.

The scheme aims to support community groups and schools in three categories: sports, education and arts, and health.

One initiative from each sector will represent each of the 31 Persimmon Homes’ regional operating businesses, as well as Persimmon Plc.

The first prize in each sector is £100,000, with a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize.

A further 87 shortlisted projects will receive £5,000 at a gala dinner for all finalists in October.

For more information visit persimmonhomes.com/building-futures/