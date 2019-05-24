DO you recall Forbidden Nights appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015?

If so, look out for their new fantasy show full of circus performers and variety acts, booked into York Barbican for June 14.

"It will be a full production show in a new genre of entertainment, combining superlative circus and acrobatic skills with finely honed physiques," say Forbidden Nights.

"We'll showcase stunt-orientated routines and explosive choreography, performed by a cast hand-picked from across the UK, as featured on Britain’s Got Talent."

Their 2015 audition tape has topped 74 million hits on YouTube and remains in the top ten most-watched auditions.

"Our action-packed live show is guaranteed to have you on the edge of your seat as we perform heart-racing tricks and sensational choreography," they say. "This will be an evening to remember with thrills, fantasy and forbidden thoughts at every turn."

Routines will include aerial chains, fire and acrobatics, complemented by live musicians, a comedy compere and a few men in uniform thrown in for good measure.

Promising an "unbeatable night of glamour, talent and torsos", Forbidden Nights advise you to "leave your inhibitions at the door".

Tickets are on sale at yorkbarbican.co.uk, on 0203 356 5441 or in person from the Barbican box office.