COUNCIL chief say travellers who have camped on a York stray have been given until Sunday to leave - and have pledged to take steps to prevent anyone camping there again in future.
Caravans started appearing on Heworth Stray, off Malton Road, earlier this week, since when the number has increased to yesterday.
Tom Brittain, assistant director for housing & community safety at City of York Council, said camping of any kind was prohibited on the stray.
“We were made aware that two caravans had arrived on Monday May 21 and a neighbourhood enforcement officer served them with a direction to leave notice on the same day,” he said.
“We have also served notice to the caravans that arrived after this.
“The notice gives them until Sunday May 26 to move on before further action is taken.
“Once these caravans are off site we are looking at measures to restrict access to prevent this from happening again.”
