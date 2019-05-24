CRICKET, afternoon tea and an evening quiz will take place at a York club tomorrow (May 25) to give a local charitable foundation a cash boost.
The events, organised by The Three Bears Foundation and York Cricket Club, are being held as part of a 'Purple Day' at York Sports Club, on Shipton Road.
Funds raised will go towards the work of the foundation, which was set up in memory of York resident Jane Burn by her husband Mark and their son Chris. Jane died from pancreatic cancer in late 2017.
Visitors can watch a cricket match between York Cricket Club's first team and Harrogate Cricket Club's first team from noon.
They can then enjoy afternoon tea from 2.30pm. There will be a full English tea, with sandwiches, cakes and scones, a teddy bears' picnic, a competition with prizes up for grabs and a raffle. Entry is £10 for adults and £5 for children. At 8pm, there will be an evening quiz for four player teams. Each team will get a complimentary pizza, and there will be a raffle and prizes to be won. Entry is £10 per player.
The Three Bears Foundation has raised funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK and is aiming to team up with the York NHS Oncology Department and York Against Cancer to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer and support their work.