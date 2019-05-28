A YORK resident ran an illegal operation providing accommodation for car wash employees, the city's magistrates heard.

A multi-agency raid on a two-storey building in Tang Hall Lane revealed its upper floor was occupied by seven people, said Victoria Waudby, prosecuting for City of York Council.

The lower floor was a takeaway.

The house did not have a licence allowing it to be occupied by more than one household.

Nuri Asanov, 40, told council officers he rented rooms out to car wash workers who were sent to him by their employer.

Asanov, of Tang Hall Lane, was charged with operating a house in multiple occupation without a licence between March and November last year and did not answer his summons to attend court.

Magistrates convicted him in his absence and adjourned the case until next month so that he could appear before them.

Mrs Waudby said North Yorkshire Police, council housing officers, and officers from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) raided the property on November 7 last year.

Inside they found evidence that Asanov and his wife lived in one bedroom, a father and son in a second and three people unrelated to each other in the third.

Asanov told the council he had rented the property for £695 a month since March and charged other people to live there.

Speaking through an interpreter, he said the father and son had lived there for 10 days up to the date of the raid and the three other people had been there for a week.

He said two other families had lived there since March and that the residents who paid him rent were sent to him.

The GLAA investigates reports of worker exploitation and illegal activity such as human trafficking, forced labour and illegal labour provision, and offences under the National Minimum Wage and Employment Agencies Act