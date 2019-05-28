THE Community Pride Awards are a “wonderful opportunity” to celebrate the inspirational achievements of York’s heroes, according to City of York Council.

The awards are run by The Press in partnership with the council, which is also sponsoring the Public Sector Hero category once again this year.

This award is for someone who works in the public sector and has gone that extra mile to help others or use his or her skills to assist others to improve their environment.

Amanda Hatton, corporate director of Children, Education and Communities at City of York Council, said: “Public sector staff in York work tirelessly to help local people, whether it’s caring for some of our most vulnerable residents, keeping the city clean and on the move, or developing new technology to support the city in the future.

“The awards provide us all with a wonderful opportunity to recognise their often unsung work and the positive contribution they make to communities across York.

“Please let our public sector workers know that they have made a difference by nominating them for a 2019 York Press Community Pride Award.”

Mrs Hatton also added that there are many colleagues working “tirelessly” in the public sector across York and is urging Press readers to nominate them so their efforts can be recognised.

The winner of the category last year council worker Anne Platt, who retired as marketing and events manager at the Mansion House, won the Public Sector Hero award for her work looking after the Lord Mayor and Civic Party.

The Community Pride Awards are run by The Press in partnership with City of York Council and the primary sponsor is York-based healthcare organisation Benenden.

The Community Pride Awards are run by The Press in partnership with City of York Council and the primary sponsor is York-based healthcare organisation organisation Benenden Health.

All nominees mus live in, or contribute to life in, the City of York Council area. Three finals from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony at York Racecourse in October.

Entries can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86, Walmgate, York Y019YN. Or submit nominations online at Yorkpress.co.uk/communitypride. The deadline is Friday, July 26. Nominations must include a support statement and may include a photo, which we are unable to return.