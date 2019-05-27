A WOMAN from York is organising a poetry event in aid of the eating disorder charity Beat, having herself suffered from anorexia nervosa and binge eating disorder.

Amber Graver, 21, of Wetherby Road, Acomb, said anorexia nervosa "almost cost me my own life."

She is now planning to hold a spoken word poetry event on June 8 from 6:30 - 9pm at The Black Swan Inn, on Peasholme Green in York, to raise funds and awareness for Beat, which has given her vital support.

Amber said: “During treatment and throughout recovery I used Beat’s resources and online support services between therapist, doctors, and dietician appointments. Beat were there for me when no one else could be. Their ongoing support and understanding has been crucial, so now I want to ensure that all people that may be in need have access to Beat and are aware of their services.”

Amber said that she began to raise money for Beat during the charity’s annual ‘Sock It to Eating Disorders’ campaign in February, but “wanted to do so much more.”

She explained: “After thinking about what helped me during my illness and what continues to help me in my recovery, I came up with the idea of fusing a negative experience with something I love – poetry – to express the feelings, effects and stages of an eating disorder. Straight away, I had local performers wanting to support me in doing this, particularly from individuals that had themselves struggled with disordered eating. It dawned on me that this event could be something much bigger, and more influential than I had ever thought. I realised we had a story to tell.

“In my day to day life, I find there is still such stigma, and misunderstanding when it comes to eating disorders. I want to highlight the issue in my local community by bringing together a number of people that have battled the disorder.

“Recovery can be scary. Living with an eating disorder can be isolating. Both the physical and mental impact can be huge. Together I hope we can break down misconceptions and educate the general public about the devastating effects eating disorders can have when not treated, but I also want to highlight that recovery is possible, and instil hope in those currently living with the disorder."

Amber said she is also striving to ensure organisations and individuals can recognise disordered behaviours early and prevent the development of an eating disorder.

An estimated 1.25 million people in the UK suffer from eating disorders, serious mental illnesses that include binge eating disorder, anorexia, bulimia and other types.

Beat’s community fundraising officer Emily Battersby-Case said: “It’s inspiring to see how passionate Amber is about creating a culture where people feel cared for and know where to get help.

“Her fundraising will do so much to raise awareness and help ensure that eating disorder sufferers get support.

“Beat helps many thousands of people affected by eating disorders every year. We exist to end the pain and suffering caused by these illnesses, and the dedication of Amber and other fundraisers like her is essential in achieving that goal.”