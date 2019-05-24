Theresa May’s turbulent leadership of the Conservative Party will end on June 7, paving the way for a new prime minister to lead the Brexit process.

A tearful Prime Minister said she had “done my best” to get her Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament and take the UK out of the European Union but acknowledged she had failed.

“It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit,” she said in Downing Street.

Watched by husband Philip and her closest aides, an emotional Mrs May said it was in the “best interests of the country for a new prime minister to lead that effort”.

Announcing her departure from a job she loved, Mrs May said: “I am today announcing that I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party on Friday 7th June so that a successor can be chosen.”

Concluding her resignation statement, Mrs May broke down as she said it had been “the honour of my life” to serve “the country that I love”.

York Conservative councillor Paul Doughty tweeted that the move is the "right decision for country and party".

Right decision for country & party. Whoever the new Leader will be, vital to regain trust in the democratic system & to see referendum result through.



Need to get on with policies to ensure we don't have a future dangerous Corbyn Govt.