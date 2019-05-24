ANALYSIS of a unique Iron Age shield at the University of York has given researchers an insight into prehistoric technology.

A bark shield, found south of Leicester, has provided fresh insight into the design of prehistoric weaponry and is the only one of its kind ever found in Europe.

Analysis by Michael Bamforth, from UoY's archaeology department, revealed that the shield had been carefully constructed with wooden laths to stiffen the structure, a wooden edging rim and a woven boss to protect the handle.

Prior evidence has shown that prehistoric people used bark to make bowls and boxes, but this is the first time researchers have seen it used for a weapon of war.

Mr Bamforth said: "This truly astonishing and unparalleled artefact has given us an insight into prehistoric technology that we could never have guessed at.

"Initially, we didn't think bark could be strong enough to use as a shield to defend against spears and swords and we wondered if it could be for ceremonial use.

"It was only through experimentation that we realised it could be tough enough to protect against blows from metal weapons."

"Although a bark shield is not as strong as one made from wood or metal, it would be much lighter allowing much more freedom of movement."

Cutting-edge analytical techniques have been used to understand the construction of the object, including CT scanning and 3D printing.

The shield has now been conserved by York Archaeological Trust and will be deposited with the British Museum.

Curator, Dr Julia Farley, said: "This is an absolutely phenomenal object, one of the most marvellous, internationally important finds that I've encountered in my career.

"Bark and basketry objects were probably commonplace in ancient Britain, but they seldom survive, so to be able to study this shield is a great privilege.

"It holds a rich store of information about Iron Age society and craft practices."