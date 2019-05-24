Now that The Jeremy Kyle Show has finally been axed, what will they replace it with? There’s no doubt people enjoy watching humans tear each other to shreds; it’s a dark truth of human nature which was present long before the days of the Colosseum, so there is a demand here that needs satisfying some other way.
As Parliament now needs a temporary home during its refurbishment and the public are very angry with its members, we should send them over to Jeremy’s studio where he can take over management of their proceedings from Biased Bercow.
Mr Kyle has a real talent for exposing liars and baiting those who have never had a proper job in their lives so he would be perfect for enabling viewers to discover the truth of what MPs really stand for.
Manifestos could be subjected to a lie detector test, expenses fraud would be properly exposed and divisions could be settled by a brawl in the car park. Can’t be any worse than the current system we have, and it would help to fill up the newly vacated slot in ITVs schedule so they don’t end up giving even more air time to Ant and Dec.
They say they want more people to engage with politics, this is how you could do it.
Dr Scott Marmion,
Woodthorpe, York
