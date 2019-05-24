Now that The Jeremy Kyle Show has finally been axed, what will they replace it with? There’s no doubt people enjoy watching humans tear each other to shreds; it’s a dark truth of human nature which was present long before the days of the Colosseum, so there is a demand here that needs satisfying some other way.

As Parliament now needs a temporary home during its refurbishment and the public are very angry with its members, we should send them over to Jeremy’s studio where he can take over management of their proceedings from Biased Bercow.