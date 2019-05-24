REGIONAL electricity distributor, Northern Powergrid, is urging parents, guardians and teachers to remind the children of the dangers of electricity.
The provider is asking people to spend just a few minutes talking to their kids about the very real danger of playing near power lines and substations.
Northern Powergrid, which delivers power to 3.9m homes and businesses across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, wants to ensure that children
enjoy the outdoors while staying safe - by staying away from the electricity network.
In order to spread the message, Northern Powergrid is offering a range of educational resources, including an electricity learning day, to help teachers with planning for STEM subjects and citizenship lessons for seven to 14 year olds.
These free resource materials, designed to get pupils engaged in hands-on activities, from budgeting household energy costs and renewable energy to exploring social and environmental considerations, are available at northernpowergrid.com/education
To download a free safety activity booklet, featuring the Team Powergrid superheroes, go to northernpowergrid.com/education-kids-activities
