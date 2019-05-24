Tim Murgatroyd’s usual weekly ultra-Left rant (Column, May 22) is headlined: “Let’s take the anger out of our politics.”
He says we need more pragmatism, moderation, humour and consensus, yet he then fills his column with the most one-sided opinions on Brexit that I have read in a long time.
His article had a complete lack of these four principles which he is asking everyone else to display.
Mr Murgatroyd says we have forgotten our national character of ‘healthy doses of irony’. Perhaps his one-eyed view misses the ironic nature of what he says compared to the article’s headline.
I look forward to one of his future columns showing some moderation and humour, which have been sorely lacking in all his previous sermons.
His gall in calling supporters of a WTO outcome ‘unpatriotic’ displays his desperation as a denier of the democratic referendum verdict.
Geoff Robb,
Hunters Close,
Dunnington, York