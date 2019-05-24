The Environment Agency’s flood protection plans for the Clementhorpe area include proposals to re-route cyclists during the work from the National Cycle Route 66 to ‘Skeldergate Bridge, which already has a cycle lane system in place’.

This presumably refers to the pathetically inadequate white lines drawn near the kerb on the bridge, and reminds me of the council’s continuing insistence on describing central York as being pedestrianised when we all know that also includes vans, cars and bikes.