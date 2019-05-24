The Environment Agency’s flood protection plans for the Clementhorpe area include proposals to re-route cyclists during the work from the National Cycle Route 66 to ‘Skeldergate Bridge, which already has a cycle lane system in place’.
This presumably refers to the pathetically inadequate white lines drawn near the kerb on the bridge, and reminds me of the council’s continuing insistence on describing central York as being pedestrianised when we all know that also includes vans, cars and bikes.
June Hutt,
Bishopthorpe, York
We’ve got some world class idiots on bikes
Brian McCusker’s letter (Time for return of cycling proficiency test, May 20) spoke of idiot cyclists wobbling and unaware of danger to themselves and other vehicles on the roads while riding hands-free or fiddling with their phones.
I think I can better his observations. A couple of weeks ago, while driving near the University of York on a pouring wet morning when it was blowing a gale and there were puddles nearly to the centre of the road, I came across a bloke cycling down the centre of the road with an open umbrella held high above his head, flapping in the strong winds.
I expected him to go flying skywards, Mary Poppins style. We certainly do have some world class idiots on bikes in York.
D M Deamer,
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate,York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment