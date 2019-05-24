AN estate manager from an extra care housing estate has offered advice to those looking after older relatives living with dementia.
Evi Matless, from Anchor Hanover’s Popple Well Springs estate, in Tadcaster, highlighted the issues of caring for someone with dementia, as well as the importance of giving them as much support as possible.
She said: “It can be a huge strain on relatives looking after someone with dementia, but there are simple steps which could help the person be less confused and anxious.
“Dementia affects people’s short-term memory, but their long-term memory can remain unaffected.
“So while the person might find the here and now confusing, looking at artefacts from their past can help initiate conversation.”
Tips include creating a memory box of old photos, favourite CDs and films, or items associated with a hobby that will stimulate them and make them feel happier.
Evi said: “It might be they won’t remember a conversation created by this reminiscence box, but the positive emotions this creates will remain with them.”
She also suggested continuing any activity the person enjoyed before their diagnosis.
For more ideas go to anchor.org.uk/anchor-and-you/guide-to-supporting-a-loved-one-with-dementia