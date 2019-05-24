THERE are reports of another possible cash machine raid in York overnight.

It has apparently happened near the Nestle factory.

It comes after raiders targeted a cash machine at the Select Convenience store and Post Office on North Moor Lane in Huntington.

Police were called to that incident at 3.15am yesterday morning.

Following that incident, a spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Police officers were on scene within minutes, but the suspects had left the area.

"The front door of the shop had been smashed, and an ATM inside was damaged and smoking.

"At this time it is not known what was stolen in the burglary.

"Officers immediately conducted an extensive area search, but no suspects were located.

"North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to deal with the smoke."

More to follow