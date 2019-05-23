YORK Hospital is to get a ground-breaking new way of localising breast cancer before surgery, thanks to money raised at a clay pigeon shooting event.
The annual Yorkshire Charity Clay Days were held at Duncombe Park, Helmsley, earlier this month and raised a record total of £400,000.
The money will go to six Yorkshire charities, with Leeds General Infirmary getting a state-of-the-art, diagnostic fetal ultrasound machine, while for Ryedale Special Families a new purpose-built facility to support children with disabilities or additional needs can now become a reality.
Funds going to Yorkshire Air Ambulance will support its life-saving emergency service across the region.
Jake Duncombe, co-chairman of the Yorkshire Charity Clay Days and owner of Duncombe Park, said: “We are over the moon to have raised such a significant amount for these six very deserving charities and want to thank all those who contributed to the Yorkshire Charity Clay Days.
"It is immensely rewarding to be able to make such a difference to a broad range of needs across our county – I’m sure I speak for all those who helped to achieve this amazing total."