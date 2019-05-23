A DRUG kingpin still has a £5,000 reward out for his capture after more than six months on the run.
Alfred Phillip Dear, 45, who has connections in York and Hull, failed to attend Leeds Crown Court in December, where he was due to be sentenced in connection with drug offences.
He was part of a group that supplied heroin and Class A drugs into York, and skipped bail partway through his trial at Leeds Crown Court in October.
North Yorkshire Police initially appealed for information on Dear’s whereabouts in November, and a reward was offered for information which leads to Dear’s arrest by the charity Crimestoppers.
This week, North Yorkshire Police officers have again appealed to anyone who has seen Dear or knows his whereabouts to contact them with information.
Anyone who can help officers with the search is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option one, and pass information to the Force Control Room.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.
To qualify for the reward, information must be passed directly to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or through an online form at crimestoppers-org.uk
Please quote reference number 12180199723 when passing on information.
Comments are closed on this article.