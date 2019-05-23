YORK trains are set to be 'incredibly busy' over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend because of a series of events taking place at the same time, TransPennine Express (TPE) is warning.
The train operator says the events happening in the York, Scarborough and Middlesbrough area include Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Middlesbrough, Malton Food Lovers Festival and a race meeting at York Racecourse.
"Stations and trains across Yorkshire and Teesside including York, Middlesbrough, Scarborough and Malton and are expected to be very busy as people make their way to and from these popular events," said a spokesman.
"TransPennine Express will have all their available carriages out in service over the weekend as well as extra members of staff on hand to support customers. Those travelling are urged to check before they travel and allow extra time."
Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director, said services would be 'incredibly busy,' adding: "It’s great that such fantastic events are taking place across our communities and we hope that people have a great time."