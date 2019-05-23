THE emergency services will join forces in York on Sunday to celebrate diversity ahead of York and Harrogate Pride.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are to hold a community engagement event in Parliament Street between noon and 4pm.

They want to 'promote inclusion and diversity within emergency services and give members of the public the opportunity to speak with officers about the force’s recent recruitment drive.'

Alongside them will be representatives from Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, who will be promoting river safety and water awareness and recruitment.

"Members of the public will have the opportunity to speak to officers and paramedics, get pictures inside their vehicles, try on uniforms and discuss what it is like to work within the emergency services," said a force spokeswoman.

The event comes after both the police and fire service unveiled their ‘wrapped’ vehicles for 2018.

The North Yorkshire Police van, painted with the colours of the vibrant rainbow flag, is a fully operational police vehicle which attends police incidents, and carries messages around hate crime reporting and displays the force’s LGBT network @NYP_LGBT.

The fire engine,wrapped in the rainbow flag, carries the message:‘Fire doesn’t discriminate, neither do we’.