SHEFFIELD soul musician Paul Carrack will visit York Barbican on February 1 next year on his 30 date 20/20 Tour.

Tickets go on sale this morning at 10am at yorkbarbican.co.uk, on 0203 356 5441 or in person from the Barbican box office.

Joined by his six-piece band, featuring his son Jack on drums, Carrack will be promoting his upcoming album, The Best Of Live, set for release in October.

Nicknamed "The Man with the Golden Voice" in a BBC documentary about his long career, Carrack has graced such songs such as Ace's How Long, Tempted by Squeeze and Mike + The Mechanics' The Living Years.

Now established as one of the hardest-working independent musicians on the scene, he has returned from touring Japan and the United States as a featured instrumentalist in the Eric Clapton Band, eager to resume his own set.

His shows highlight not only the hits and collaborations with the bands such as The Eagles, but also songs from his back catalogue that spans 17 solo albums.

Carrack last played York Barbican on January 26 this year , promoting his These Days album, when he "delivered the songs with such emotive force that it would take a tough heart not to be moved," said The Press reviewer.