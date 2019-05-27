YORK Archaeological Trust has teamed up with a local health insurance provider for a cultural project intended to boost creativity in care homes.

The project, Vespertine, a programme of creative events, was awarded funding as part of Benenden Health’s commitment to giving something back to the community.

The Vespertine team, overseen by YAT, has been working with care homes and independent living spaces using a mix of film, musicians and 360 Virtual Reality, inspired by Holgate Windmill, to evoke memories and improve social connections.

Amarna House, in Acomb, where the residents are all living with dementia, is one of the participating care homes.

Activities officer, Jen Cammidge, felt it was a great opportunity for residents to get involved: “Many were familiar with Holgate Windmill having grown up in the area.

“They mostly remembered it as a derelict building, so the chance for them to have a supported visit there or explore it through augmented reality was fantastic.”

The work has also included archive film footage of Rowntree Mackintosh chocolate factory, which inspired people to share their stories.

Residents who were new to the home or not normally very verbal opened up during this and spoke eloquently about their memories and experiences.

Many of the residents are unable to make new memories, so being able to reminisce and connect with each other socially in a place where they feel secure is important.

Lucy Barker, of Vespertine, said: “We have been delighted with the work we’ve been able to do in care homes, thanks to the funding from Benenden.

“Using 360 Virtual Reality films, watched on specially designed headset, has enabled older people to visit places they might not physically be able to visit.

“The sessions have been fun and engaging for the participants, as well as us as artists.”

The work of the project and the augmented film of the windmill produced by Vespertine will be showcased as part of National Care Home Open Day on June 28.

For further information go to vespertinevault.com