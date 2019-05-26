AN EARLY years teacher has collaborated with students from the University of York on an exciting music workshop for pre-schoolers.
Morna Lamb, who teaches at Little Green Rascals on Tadcaster Road, worked with the university’s voluntary Music Education Group to put together a themed workshop, celebrating the coming of Spring.
The workshop took place at the Elvington branch of Little Green Rascals, which is based at York Maze.
In the morning, youngsters got the chance to use different instruments before putting on a performance for parents in the afternoon.
Morna said: “I thought it would be fascinating to bring younger and older students together to make music.
“It allowed the children to be free-spirited and gave them access to instruments they wouldn’t normally see. They really enjoyed it and we had super feedback from parents.
“We’re hoping to put together more workshops again soon.”