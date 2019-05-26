A FARMER’S daughter from East Yorkshire has been inspired after her father’s death to set up a support group enabling bereaved people to talk about their loss.

Jacqui Gunn, of Shiptonthorpe, said that when her father, Christopher Munby, passed away, she didn’t know where to turn to find someone who could understand her grief.

“People avoided talking to me about him for fear of upsetting me, but I wanted to keep Dad’s memory alive by talking about him,” she said.

“Whether you have lost a parent, sibling, child, partner or a pet, having someone to talk to who knows what you’re going through is a great comfort.”

She said the new support group, dubbed Talking about Loss, would be ‘warm, friendly, supportive and peer-led’, allowing people to talk freely about loss and enjoy regular activities together.

She said: “It’s important to point out that we’re not counsellors, but we have all experienced loss. I want Talking about Loss to help ease the isolation and fear surrounding death and to provide a safe environment for people to share their experiences in the hope of helping both themselves and others.”

The first meet-up takes place between 10am and 3pm on Sunday, June 2 in Bishop Wilton Village Hall, with a ‘wellbeing café’ with free refreshments and the opportunity to talk to other people who have experienced loss.

The Munby family will be organising activities for children and there will be the chance to talk to contemporary artist Mark Ibson; Black Beard Fieldcraft School; Fishing for Pleasure; Ey Up Vintage; Free Spirit Flowers; JB Dressmakers and Market Weighton Photography Club.

Anyone wanting to attend is asked to email Jacqui, for catering purposses, on jacquigunn1060@gmail.com