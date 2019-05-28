AN historic York guild has installed a new Master at a special livery dinner.

Former councillor Mrs Ann Reid will hold the post at the Company of Cordwainers for one year and announced her chosen charity as York Rescue Boat.

The Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Keith Orrell, who was one of the guest speakers, along with Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Cllr Barney Crockett, said: "It has been a pleasure to work with all the guilds this year.

"We have learned how much they contribute to the life of the city.

"It was a special privilege to be at the first event of the new master of the Cordwainers, our friend and former councillor Ann Reid."

The Company of Cordwainers is one of the seven current York Guilds.

Cordwainers were shoemakers and derived their name from Cordova in Spain where, in Medieval times, the finest goatskin leather was produced.

The Company dates from 1395. It ceased to exist in 1808, but was refounded in 1977.