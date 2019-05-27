A MUM from York has completed a gruelling 355km charity bike ride in Italy, just months after having a hysterectomy and also being injured in a skiing accident.

Sam Walton, 50, from Strensall, tackled the Women v Cancer – Cycle Milan to Venice ride over three days earlier this month to raise funds for Breast Cancer Care, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust and Ovarian Cancer Action.

So far she has raised £3,060.

She was planning to enter with her friends Sarah Hyde and Gill Mallon, but both had to pull out for medical reasons.

All three are now aiming to take part in the event next year.

Sam said she was feeling "very emotional" after finishing the ride.

"It was a lot tougher than I expected," she added.

"The last day was gruelling. It rained all day.

"It is very rewarding. I still feel on a high from it.

"I want to thank people who have sponsored me."

Travel agent Sam, who is a partner at Acomb Travel, in Acomb, signed up for the event last year and decided she still wanted to take part after having a hysterectomy in December.

Then, seven weeks before the challenge, she sustained internal bruising and deep tissue damage after a bad fall while skiing in Austria, which left her on crutches for 10 days and hindered her training.

Before signing up, Sam was looking for a new challenge. She decided to take on the Women v Cancer – Cycle Milan to Venice ride as she thought cycling would help her hip which she had replaced nine years ago.

Sam was one of 73 women and had the support of Sarah who travelled out to Italy with her.

Altogether, the women have raised £135,000.

Anyone who would like to sponsor Sam can still do so by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/Samantha-Walton10