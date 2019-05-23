CHARITY community First Yorkshire has launched the first dedicated online volunteering platform in North Yorkshire.

Volunteering in North Yorkshire aims to make it easier for people to find opportunities across the county.

The site offers a free online search directory to potential volunteers and organisations looking to recruit them.

CFY's Kay Morrison said: "If you've always wanted to try your hand at volunteering, but don't know where to start, [the website] can help you find your dream opportunity.

"As an organisation, we are incredibly ambitious about the positive impact we can make by helping individuals to realise their full potential and we hope that Volunteering in North Yorkshire can inspired more people to volunteer so that they benefit communities as well as themselves."

Organisations across the county have welcomed the site.

Beverley Johnston, of Thirsk Community Care, said: "We're really excited by its potential.

"I have seen for myself the incredible impact that our volunteers can have and this exciting tool will help us to reach a much wider audience."

For details see