HAMBLETON District Council has confirmed its new leadership team following May’s local elections.

Members of the full council have re-elected Cllr Mark Robson as leader, with Cllr Peter Wilkinson as his deputy.

The cabinet will be made up of Cllrs Robson and Wilkinson, who are joined by Cllrs Bridget Fortune, Isobel Sanderson, David Webster and Stephen Watson.

The planning committee will be chaired by Cllr Peter Bardon, with Cllr John Noone as vice chair.

Cllr David Hugill will chair the scrutiny committee, with Caroline Dickinson as vice chair.

Cllr Nigel Knapton heads up the audit and governance committee, with Cllr Dave Elders as deputy.

The licensing committee is chaired by Cllr Ron Kirk, with Cllr Malcolm Taylor as vice chair.

Meanwhile, Cllr Kevin Hardisty has taken over as civic leader of the authority for the coming year.

He has been a district councillor since 2011, representing Romanby ward, and will be accompanied by his wife, Val. Cllr Mike Barningham, ward member for Bedale, is the new vice chairman.