FASHION students at York College took to the catwalk at a city centre hotel to showcase their hard work.

The event at Park Inn by Radisson showed off the work by students on BA (Hons) fashion design and product innovation and extended diploma Fashion and clothing courses.

Group collections from further and higher education fashion courses featured:

• Extended diploma in fashion and clothing (Year 1): Dress project inspired by the Spring/Summer 2019 ‘beautiful trash’ trend. Demonstrating individuality and creativity whilst showing skill and experimentation using a variety of materials, techniques and processes.

• Extended diploma in fashion and clothing (Year 2): Balenciaga project inspired by a visit to the Balenciaga exhibition at the V&A, London (in Year 1), focusing on ‘Moulage’, students have generated garment silhouettes and style features inspired by Balenciaga’s technical methods.

• Extended diploma in fashion and clothing (Years 1 & 2): individual final major project inspired by the ‘fashioned from nature’ exhibition at the V&A, London. Students have designed and manufactured a collection of garments for an identified target market.

• Extended diploma in fashion and clothing (Year 2): shirtdress group project, designed and manufactured for a target market and fashion brand, with colour blocking and technical style features.

• BA (Hons) fashion design and production (Year 1): d design collaboration/making project inspired by Marie Curie and the company of Cordwainers, combining leather and chiffons/lightweight materials, in the colours of Marie Curie branding, inspired by the heritage of the Marie Curie charity.

• BA (Hons) fashion design and production (Year 2): A professional product development project with The Yorkshire Museum, based on the story of the Bangle Lady, with designs inspired by investigating identity through text.

• BA (Hons) fashion design and production: individual collections by final year students inspired by the following themes: addiction and destruction, letters from the past, cruising style, It’s a man’s world and ‘867’ – the year Whitby was discovered and named by the Nordic people.

Rebecca O’Leary, course leader for the Fashion BA degree course said: “All the fashion students have produced creative and individual collections that are influenced by a variety of different sources of inspiration.

"We see unique fabric combinations and silhouettes, many of which are influenced by social concerns and developments such as sustainability and women’s rights. Outcomes are professional in their construction and innovative in their design, reflecting industry standards and preparing the students well for their next steps into industry or further study.”