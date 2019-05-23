EXPERIENCED North Yorkshire baker Anita Tasker has come out of retirement to start a new venture.
Anita, 66, a former The Press cookery writer and founder of Pattacakes at Welburn and Dunnington, has opened Square Bakehouse, next to the Post Office in Stamford Bridge.
Selling homemade breads, cakes and patisserie as well as a range of sandwiches and salads, the grandmother of one has created two jobs too. She is joined by fellow Pattacakes employees Amanda Whittle and Helen Houseman.
Anita said: “We will be selling speciality breads at the weekend including cheese and Marmite, roasted red onion, focaccia and cheesy baguettes.”