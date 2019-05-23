Hurray for R Hutchinson (Environment should be at heart of our thinking, Letters, May 21).
I too was disappointed to read the proposal that the large plane tree in front of the Minster and another in the War Memorial gardens will be cut down, and an area of grass is to be paved over. In addition, lime trees nearby will be pollarded.
Apparently the intention is to open up views of the cathedral. These proposals seem to be casually included in a new draft Neighbourhood Plan.
It is only a personal opinion, but beautiful and important as the Minster undoubtedly is, I would not wish to sacrifice irreplaceable mature trees to ‘open up views’. Anyone wishing to look at the Minster would surely be willing to walk a few yards to sidestep intervening trees, which are beautiful in their own right.
Piece by piece, bit by bit, we seem to be intent on assaulting nature wherever it conflicts, however slightly, with human desires.
Pamela Brown,
Goodwood Grove,York
