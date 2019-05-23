A HIGH Street fashion shop in York is set to close, after Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group announced plans to shut 23 stores in the UK and Ireland.

More than 500 jobs are at risk at Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Topshop and Topman stores around the UK which have been earmarked for closure as part of a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), with rent to be cut at another 194 outlets.

In an announcement today, Arcadia Group said all of the retailer's 11 Topman and Topshop stores in the US were also set to close, with Lady Green, wife of Sir Philip and owner of Arcadia, has offered landlords a 20 per cent stake of any proceeds if the group is eventually sold.

A list of shops earmarked for closure included the Dorothy Perkins and Burton shop in Coney Street, which were at risk of closure in September 2017, but given a stay of execution which was extended in February last year.

Arcadia announced Lady Green is to inject £50 million of equity into the business, on top of £50 million she had already loaned the company, and directors will meet creditors in June to seek approval for the proposals.

The stores will remain open until at least June 5.

Ian Grabiner, Arcadia chief executive, said: "Against a backdrop of challenging retail headwinds, changing consumer habits and ever-increasing online competition, we have seriously considered all possible strategic options to return the group to a stable financial platform.

"This has been a tough but necessary decision for the business.

"We will ensure all potentially affected colleagues are kept fully informed as we seek approval from our creditors on today's CVA proposals."

Daniel Butters, partner at Deloitte, said: "Arcadia and its portfolio of iconic fashion brands have faced unprecedented market conditions in recent years, which have significantly impacted the group's financial performance.

"These CVAs will provide a stable platform for Arcadia's experienced and committed leadership team to implement its turnaround plan and ensure the long-term sustainability of the group."

Speculation began early this year that Sir Philip would look to either sell off the company or close stores, when Arcadia confirmed it was exploring options to improve efficiency in the business in March.

The news comes just weeks after Sir Philip failed to appear on the Sunday Times Rich List for the first time in 17 years.