MORE than 100 children, parents and coaches from a youth football team were asked to leave a North Yorkshire holiday park on Sunday following a string of “unruly” incidents – including one arrest.

Several teams from Preston Athletic Youth Football Club, Prestonpans – featuring players aged between seven and 14 years old – ventured south last Friday to take part in the weekend-long Flamingo Land Soccer Festival.

But they were asked to leave the Flamingo Land theme park, where they were staying, on Sunday – and were forced to return to Scotland a day earlier than planned – due to alleged “anti-social behaviour".

During one incident, police arrested an 18-year-old woman from the group during an altercation with a 40-year-old man and members of the security team at the park on Saturday evening.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed the woman was arrested on suspicion of assault, though no charges were made against her. Instead, the matter was resolved through a Community Resolution Disposal – a written apology by the woman and a verbal apology by the man.

Further incidents included park security being called to a domestic dispute between two committee members; 2005-age group players being banned from the swimming pool; and an allegation that 2005-age group players deliberately flooded a restaurant toilet.

In an statement to parents on Monday, club chairman Alan Morgan apologised “for the distress caused to everyone” and pledged to contact Flamingo Land to “raise concerns” about “punishing 100-plus people” due to the “actions of a few”.

Andy Miller, spokesperson for Flamingo Land, said: “Flamingo Land is a happy, safe and well-run family holiday destination.

"The anti-social behaviour which was displayed by members of the football team in question couldn’t be tolerated as it was interfering with other guests’ enjoyment.

"The decision was taken by the tournament organisers to evict the team involved.”

After alleged incidents on Friday evening, the competition organisers, in conjunction with the park, held a meeting on Saturday morning to warn that behaviour off the park had to improve.

Mr Miller added: “Then, after the events of Saturday night, there wasn’t really an option but to discuss with the organisers of the tournament the consequences for the team for this behaviour.”

The park confirmed that on Sunday Preston Athletic were asked to leave and did so in the afternoon. Their teams played all their games but the Prestonpans group had been due to stay another evening. No other team was asked to leave early.

The teams attending the park included Preston Athletic YFC’s 2005, 2008, 2009 and 2011 teams, along with coaches and members of the committee, making up a party of 111 people in total.

The organisers of the tournament, which was played at nearby Malton Community Sports Centre, were R&T Tours, whose spokesperson said: “Preston Athletic YFC were evicted from the holiday park on Sunday following a series of incidents involving unruly behaviour, a domestic incident between man and wife, and an assault on a security guard by a male and female which resulted in the police being called and at least one arrest.

“Due to the nature of the offences, the management of Flamingo Land insisted on eviction from the park of the whole group and we gave the holiday park our full support.

"The teams did not miss out on their football matches and all football games had finished prior to them leaving the park, and the schedule was unaffected.”

The R&T Tours spokesperson added: “Our representatives on the park gave the chairman of Preston Athletic their participation medals to take away with them.”

An official statement from Alan Morgan, chairman of the club, was posted on Facebook and a meeting of parents and members was held in Prestonpans on Monday evening.

The statement said: “The decision by Flamingo Land to remove the whole group was based on a number of incidents over the Friday and Saturday evening pertaining to the events below.

“Friday: 2005s players banned from the swimming pool and all children to be accompanied by an adult when attending the pool; 2005s players reported to have deliberately flooded a restaurant toilet. Awaiting more information at this time regarding CCTV to identify those involved.

“Saturday: a young woman and father involved in an altercation with staff and police, with the woman being detained for safety reasons; [and] a domestic altercation between a couple from the committee in one of the main bars, with security from site required to attend to defuse the situation.”

The statement continued: “The committee will take into consideration all actions on the next steps that the club will be required to make.

“I will be contacting Flamingo Land separately to raise our concerns on the handling of the matter to punish 100-plus people based on the actions of a few and the treatment.”

Chairman Alan Morgan said: “This is a club internal matter and will be managed by the club committee.

“There are ongoing discussions with all parties involved.”