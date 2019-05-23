There is a prodigious white elephant presently stampeding and running amok all over the south of England’s rural splendour and fully intending to rampage north.

This crazy voracious rogue elephant is totally out of control after stamping on several of its keepers. It goes under the name of HS2 and is intent on munching its way through £56 billion-plus. This, despite the fact that, just like a post-railway canal, it will be obsolete soon after completion.